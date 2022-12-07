Thai singer-rapper BamBam is set to return to the Philippines next month to headline a music festival organized by James Reid's record label, according to a report.
Billboard reported Wednesday that the 25-year-old artist, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7, is the final headliner of the Wavy Baby Music Festival, scheduled to take place on January 13 and 14 at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu.
Reid's Careless Music earlier revealed an initial lineup, which includes K-pop soloist Sunmi, Korean band The Rose, and American singers Pink Sweat$ and Destiny Rogers.
Here's the full lineup:
- BamBam
- Sunmi
- Pink Sweat$
- The Rose
- Destiny Rogers
- James Reid
- Ben&Ben
- December Avenue
- Urbandub
- Franco
- DJ Yultron
- A-Team
- ISSA
- SOS
- AugustWahh
- Lesha
- Jolianne
- Massiah
- The Sundown
- Mandaue Nights
- Sepiatimes
- Three Legged Men
- Wonggoys
The music festival coincides with the annual Sinulog Festival, which is returning as an in-person event in January following eased COVID-19 restrictions.
Last July, BamBam held fan meetings in Cebu and Parañaque City before joining his bandmate Jackson Wang and boy group Treasure for the K-pop Masterz Ep. 1 concert.
