Thai singer-rapper BamBam is set to return to the Philippines next month to headline a music festival organized by James Reid's record label, according to a report.

Billboard reported Wednesday that the 25-year-old artist, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7, is the final headliner of the Wavy Baby Music Festival, scheduled to take place on January 13 and 14 at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Reid's Careless Music earlier revealed an initial lineup, which includes K-pop soloist Sunmi, Korean band The Rose, and American singers Pink Sweat$ and Destiny Rogers.

Careless is proud to present the line-up for the Wavy Baby Festival. Sinulog, we comin’ for you!



We still have a few more surprises for you—so stay tuned! Tickets going live ASAP. Limited special pre-sale tickets will be available to MAYA users tomorrow! #WavyBabyFestival 🌊👶 pic.twitter.com/2B3WMsB9jB — CARELESS MUSIC (@CARELESS_PH) November 25, 2022

Here's the full lineup:

BamBam

Sunmi

Pink Sweat$

The Rose

Destiny Rogers

James Reid

Ben&Ben

December Avenue

Urbandub

Franco

DJ Yultron

A-Team

ISSA

SOS

AugustWahh

Lesha

Jolianne

Massiah

The Sundown

Mandaue Nights

Sepiatimes

Three Legged Men

Wonggoys

The music festival coincides with the annual Sinulog Festival, which is returning as an in-person event in January following eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Last July, BamBam held fan meetings in Cebu and Parañaque City before joining his bandmate Jackson Wang and boy group Treasure for the K-pop Masterz Ep. 1 concert.

