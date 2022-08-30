Millions flock to Cebu City, Cebu on January 20, 2019, for the celebration of the Sinulog Festival, in honor of Señor Santo Niño. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



Cebu's grandest festival Sinulog is set to resume its physical celebrations in January 2023, city mayor Mike Rama has confirmed.

Rama announced this a day after the winners of the "Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, Festivals of festivals" was awarded Monday. The Pasigarbo event, organized by the Cebu provincial government, returned after a two-year hiatus and was also held in person .

Cebu has been holding virtual events in relation to the Sinulog since 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated has formed an executive committee to oversee the return of in-person festivities. "We are already setting meetings," Rama said in a press interview.

However, there may be changes in the venue as Rama wants to hold the Grand Parade and the Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties to address possible traffic congestion. These ceremonies were traditionally held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Apart from the traditional street dancing and ritual showdown, the Sinulog Foundation is set to announce other events that will take place for the festival.

The Basilica Minore Del Santo Nino Friars have also yet to announce whether they will bring back in-person novena masses.

The Sinulog, which is held every third Sunday of the year in January, is held in honor of Señor Santo Niño.

It is believed to be the protector of Cebu and its constituents. It used to draw millions of visitors prior to the pandemic.

