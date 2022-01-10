Ina Raymundo recovering from COVID-19

MANILA -- Actress Ina Raymundo is now recovering after she got infected by the novel coronavirus.

Raymundo made the confirmation in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Raymundo encouraged everyone to remain calm.

"I got the Omicron but getting better... just take it easy peeps and thanks to those who prayed & wished me well. Truly appreciate it," she wrote.

In an earlier Instagram post, Raymundo shared that her husband and their five kids also tested positive for COVID-19.





"My bunso has just recovered from COVID and she’s already playing so beautifully. We all got COVID, my husband and 5 kids. Most of them have recovered but I just tested positive today. Ang bait pa rin ni God that I’m the last to get it so I was able to take good care of all of them. Most of my kids were sick for 2 days not more than 3 days. I treated all of them like they have the flu. Please keep calm everyone. God is still in control," she posted.

Raymundo joins a growing list of celebrities who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, including actress Sofia Andres, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach were also tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have continued to rise after the Christmas holidays, posting an all-time high of 40 percent positivity rate and 28,707 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

