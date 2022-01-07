Photo from Sofia Andres' Instagram account

Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres reminded the public to observe safety precautions as she recovered from COVID-19.

Andres took to Instagram to announce that she survived the virus after 10 days of quarantine.

“After 10 days … finally I’m negative. Please wear your mask, be kind, drink your vitamins, eat healthy & love yourself,” the actress said in the caption.

“What a way to start 2022. I know it’s not easy spending New Year’s alone but we have more days & years ahead of us. Be strong,” she added.

Last December, Andres and her partner Daniel Miranda took time off from work for a family vacation abroad. As seen in their Instagram updates, Andres and Miranda went to Spain with their daughter Zoe.

The actress was the latest addition to the growing list of celebrities who have contracted the virus. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and volleyball icon Alyssa Valdez have both revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have continued to rise after the Christmas holidays, posting an all-time high of 40 percent positivity rate and 21,819 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Philippines has reported a total of 2,910,664 cases, of which 77,369 or 2.7 percent were active infections, according to the Department of Health.

