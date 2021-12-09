MANILA -- Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda are taking time off from work for a family vacation abroad.

As seen in their Instagram updates, Andres and Miranda are currently in Spain with their daughter Zoe.

Before arriving Spain, the family of three even bumped into Marian Rivera, who was on the same flight as them.

Rivera recently left for Israel to judge Miss Universe.

“I won’t lie. I’m stunned. Thank you for this ate,” Andres captioned Rivera’s photo carrying Zoe.

Upon arriving in Spain, one the first things they did was to take Zoe shopping, which she seemed to enjoy.

Andres and Miranda celebrated last month Zoe’s second birthday.

The actress surprised her fans in June last year when she revealed that she is already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Zoe has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 420,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.