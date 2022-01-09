Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) QCP1 check the vaccination cards of travelers passing through the San Jose Del Monte and Quezon City border on January 06, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed a record 28,707 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,965,447.

The positivity rate was also at a record high 44 percent, the fifth straight day that the number broke records.

The Department of Health meanwhile also reported 2,579 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,785,183.

This means that the country has a total of 128,114 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifteen new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 52,150.

Meanwhile, the government missed its own target to vaccinate 54 million people by the end of 2021.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 305 million people and caused over 5.48 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 59.7 million infections and over 837,000 deaths.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to COVID-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

