PH falls short of 2021 vaccination target

MANILA -- The Philippines fully vaccinated more than 49 million Filipinos by the end of 2021, falling short of its target of giving two doses of the COVID-19 jab to 54 million people by the end of that year.

According to the Department of Health's (DOH) National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 49,765,213 Filipinos were already fully vaccinated against the deadly novel coronavirus as of December 31, 2021.

More than 57 million have been given their first doses, while more than 1 million have been given their booster shots.

The Philippines was originally planning to vaccinate 77 million or 70 percent of its population by end of 2021, but revised its target to 54 million.

The government held a nationwide vaccination drive from November 29 to December 3, which gave the shots to 10.25 million Filipinos.

A second national vaccination drive was supposed to be held from December 15-17, but was postponed due to the threat of typhoon Odette.