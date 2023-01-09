Photos from Sylvia Sanchez's Instagram account.

Maine Mendoza and Zanjoe Marudo joined the Atayde family on their trip to Taiwan, as shown in photos shared by matriarch Sylvia Sanchez on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Sanchez posed with her family, including the partners of her children Ria and Arjo Atayde.

"We all live such busy lives all year but at the end of the day. We all know, FAMILY first," Sanchez wrote in the caption.

It was just last October when Sanchez admitted that Marudo was courting her daughter Ria. Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo, 40, and Ria, 30, have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status. Neither has addressed rumors of their romantic ties.

Meanwhile, Arjo and Mendoza got engaged last July.

They first went public with their relationship in March 2019. Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.

