MANILA -- Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez is supportive of her daughter Ria Atayde's rumored romantic relationship with Kapamilya actor Zanjoe Marudo.

In "Tayo Ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa," ABS-CBN's Christmas special which aired over the weekend, Sanchez and Atayde played "Naughty or Nice" game with Star Magic artist Alora Sasam,



Sanchez was asked if Atayde is naughty or nice when it comes to relationship?

"Nice siya. Kasi ibinibigay lahat, isinusuko lahat, ganun siya. Sinasabihan ko siya talaga na, 'magtira ka palagi sa sarili mo.' 'Yun lagi, kasi sabi ko sa kanya, 'hindi ka kasing tapang ko,'" Sanchez said.

"Si Ria 'yung umiiyak, lumalaban man pero iba siya sa relationship. Mas matapang lang ako," Sanchez added.



In the interview, Sanchez also praised Marudo for being respectful.

"Kaya ko pino-post kasi mabait si Z. Mabait siya at marespetong bata 'yon at gustung-gusto ko siya," Sanchez said.

It was just last October when Sanchez admitted that Marudo was courting her daughter Ria.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo, 40, and Atayde, 30, have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status. Neither has addressed rumors of their romantic ties.

