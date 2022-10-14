Kapamilya stars Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo. Instagram: @ria, @onlyzanjoemarudo

MANILA — Is there a romance brewing between Kapamilya stars Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde?

Not yet to the extent of being officially together, according to the actress’ mom Sylvia Sanchez.

The topic was brought up in the screen veteran’s interview with broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez, which was aired early this week on NET25.

Sylvia was discussing her family life, mentioning her children including Ria, when Korina asked her to confirm rumors romantically linking her daughter to Marudo.

“And talking about Ria, naku, may mga kuwento sa kanila ni Zanjoe Marudo. Totoo ba, galing sa nanay? Malalaman natin ang totoo. Ano ang totoo?” Korina asked.

Sylvia answered: “Ang huli naming pagkikita ni Ria, nag-usap kami — kasi hiwalay na kami ng bahay, e, solo na siya — ang sinabi niya, hindi pa raw.

“Pero, nagliligawan. Parang nagpaparamdaman, ganoon. Pero hindi ko masabi na oo talaga, kasi wala pang pag-amin, e. Wala pa talaga.”

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo, 40, and Atayde, 30, have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status. Neither has addressed rumors of their romantic ties.

