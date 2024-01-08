Home  >  Entertainment

Rey Valera, Jamie Rivera and APO's Jim and Boboy to hold concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2024 11:41 AM

MANILA -- OPM veterans Rey Valera, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo of APO Hiking Society and Jamie Rivera are joining forces for a post-Valentine concert.

The four will be headlining the show "Your Songs: A Journey Through Time," which will be held on February 16 at 8 p.m. at Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The hitmakers are expected to entertain concertgoers with their classic OPM hits. 

Tickets for the upcoming show are available via SM Tickets and TicketWorld. 

Last year, Garrovillo and Paredes celebrated the 50 years of APO Hiking Society with a concert at the same venue.

