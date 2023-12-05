Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Inspire Music has released its latest inspirational song "Faith Hope and Love" which was recorded by Jed Madela, Francine Diaz, KD Estrada and Inspire Music head Jamie Rivera.

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms while its lyrics video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Faith, Hope and Love" aims to promote world peace.

In a previous interview, Rivera explained that Inspire Music is "about inspiring people from all walks of life — to be inspired by the melody, by the lyrics, by the music.”

Aside from leading the production, Rivera will also guide various ABS-CBN artists who are set to record music catering to the inspirational genre.

