OPM Hitmakers gear up for 20th anniversary concert

MANILA -- OPM Hiitmakers Marco Sison, Hajji Alejandro, Rey Valera and Nonoy Zuñiga are celebrating their 20th anniversary as an informal group with a special concert.

Billed as "XXceptional: The Hitmakers 20th Anniversary," the one-night show will happen on December 1 at 8 p.m. at the Theatre at Solaire.

Joining them as guest performer is Pops Fernandez, who joined the "kings" of OPM during their US concert last year "Four Kings and a Queen."

The Hitmakers originally included Rico J. Puno until he passed away in 2018.

