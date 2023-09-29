MANILA -- OPM icons Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo will stage a repeat of the 50th anniversary concert of their group Apo Hiking Society.

"The Apo Hiking Society: 50 Years The Concert" will be staged again on November 17 at Newport Performing Arts Theater, according to the show's poster, which Paredes posted on social media on Thursday night.

"If you missed our 50th anniversary, there will be a REPEAT! This time it will be at Resorts World on November 17, 2023. See you there!!" Paredes captioned his post.

"The Apo Hiking Society: 50 Years The Concert" was originally held at Hyundai Hall of Arete at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City last July 15 and 16.

APO Hiking Society is behind the classic OPM hits “Batang-bata Ka Pa,” “Kabilugan ng Buwan,” “Di Na Natuto,” “Awit ng Barkada,” “When I Met You,” and “Pumapatak Na Naman ang Ulan.”

