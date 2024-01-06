Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda are now married

MANILA (UPDATED)— Kapamilya star Robi Domingo is now married to Maiqui Pineda, after the couple got engaged in November 2022.

The intimate wedding ceremony took place at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Isidro Labrador in Bulacan, at exactly 3 in the afternoon.

Domingo's fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" host Melai Cantiveros shared some moments of the ceremony on her Instagram stories, where Domingo was seen in a barong while Pineda donned a white wedding dress.

"Nakahabol din ako Robsywasbsy ... awwwww ... Super happy to witness this moment, Robs. We labyu, Rob and Maiqui. Congrats, Mr. and Mrs. Robi and Maiqui Domingo.," Cantiveros said in the caption.

Domingo and Pineda got engaged in November 2022.

Some of the principal sponsors include ABS-CBN CEO and President Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, Ogie and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Vicki Belo, and former Vice President Leni Robredo, per a copy of the invitation obtained by ABS-CBN News.

Some of Domingo's groomsmen were Donny Pangilinan and Darren Espanto while ex-couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo stood as candle bearers.

Men wore Barong Tagalog while women wore Filipiniana or garden cocktail dresses.

Domingo earlier said they will push through with their wedding as scheduled after they revealed that Pineda is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

Domingo and Pineda had already attended a Pre-Cana, a marriage preparation course for couples who will be married in a Catholic church.

The couple celebrated their fifth year together last August. -- [BOLD] With a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

