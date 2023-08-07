Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda celebrate 5th year together

MANILA – Robi Domingo and his fiancée, Maiqui Pineda, are commemorating their fifth year together as a couple.

Taking to Instagram, Pineda posted an adorable video of herself and Domingo engaging in a playful game together.

“As long as I’m with you. Happy five years,” Pineda captioned the post, which was also shared by Domingo.

Last week, Pineda revealed that she is currently battling a rare autoimmune disease. While she has already started treatment, Pineda said her journey to recovery is still far from over.

Following Pineda's post, Domingo assuring her that he will not leave her.

“Really proud of your progress and your courage. You got this. Everyone is here for you and with you. Gotchu maiqs,” he said.

Last June, Pineda and Domingo revisited Japan to check off the engagement shoot from their to-do list.

Their wedding is just around the corner, and Domingo recently revealed that they have already secured their honeymoon plans.