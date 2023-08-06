Robi Domingo's fiancee battles rare autoimmune disease

MANILA – Maqui Pineda, the fiancée of Robi Domingo, is currently battling a rare autoimmune disease.

Pineda shared her health condition on Instagram, which began back in April.

“What was supposed to be an exciting year of wedding planning, preparing for a new home, and working on my career, life had other plans for me… I got sick,” she said.

“I have a rare autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis that causes muscle weakness, inflammation, and a skin rash,” she added.

Pineda said she has already started treatment, but her journey to recovery is still far from over.

“There are good days, but there are still bad days. I am hopeful that this is just temporary, and I will work on getting better one day at a time,” she said.

To end her post, Pineda thanked everyone who has sent prayers and messages of love and support.

“It meant a lot to me,” she said.

Following Pineda's post, Domingo commented words of encouragement for his fiancée, assuring that he will not leave her.

“Really proud of your progress and your courage. You got this. Everyone is here for you and with you. Gotchu maiqs,” he said.

Just last June, Pineda and Domingo went back to Japan as they ticked the engagement shoot off their to-do list.

Per Pineda’s blog, she was also still able to go to London in June and came back home to the Philippines feeling much more in control of her body again.

She said it was on July 4 that she learned about her diagnosis.