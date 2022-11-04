Robi Domingo shares this exclusive photo with Maiqui Pineda taken after their wedding proposal. Via MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

TOKYO — Love was definitely in the air in the middle of the famous Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan when Robi Domingo proposed to his girlfriend of four years Maiqui Pineda.

The couple spent their Halloween break in Japan together with their closest friends Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo, Joshua Garcia who witnessed the marriage proposal together with Robi's best friend and Maiqui's family.

Months back, Robi shared exclusively with ABS-CBN News that the proposal was meant to happen in New York City but due to schedule conflicts and other factors, he had to change plans and venue, and do it in Tokyo instead.

Robi said there was no date yet for the wedding.