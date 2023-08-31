Robi Domingo's wedding to push through as scheduled

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo and his fiance Maiqui Pineda will push through with their wedding as scheduled after she revealed that she is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

"We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her baka dapat i-delay natin ng konti, kasi medyo iniisip ko na 'yung health niya. And then, siya 'yung nagsabi na 'Don't. Give me something to hope for," Domingo told ABS-CBN News and other members of entertainment media on Wednesday at the sidelines of PIE Channel's media and trade Conference in Quezon City.

"And upon hearing that siyempre, iyak ako. 'Lalaban tayo, lalaban,'" Domingo added.

The television host reported that his soon-to-be-wife is now getting better.

"Long way to go pero malayo doon sa image ko na nakikita ko sa kanya nasa hospital bed. Now she can walk properly," said Domingo.

"Of course, ang dami kong question especially about my faith. Bakit siya? Bakit ngayon pa? Bakit sa dinamirami ng tao, bakit kami pa 'yung naapektuhan? But you have to cling on to those strands of faith. And also just looking at her and her progress, 'yun ang nagbibigay ng lakas sa akin na, ah okay lumalaban siya. ... Mas iyakin talaga ako.

"Now, we have accepted the fact that we have a working prognosis, not just in terms of her health pero how we could fix our relationship, not just with us but with the Lord,'" Domingo said.

Now that his fiancee is focused on her health, Domingo said he is now doing the work for their upcoming wedding.

"Ako ang groomzilla ngayon. Ako ang nagha-handle ng lahat ng mga bagay kaya medyo nakaka-pressure, nakaka-stress. But it's the details that count eh na, okay kailangan ako na bahala, relax ka na diyan," he said.

Early this month, Domingo and Pineda celebrated their fifth year together.

Game show host

Meanwhile, Domingo on Wednesday was introduced as one of the game masters of PIE Channel's new show “Watchawin."

In "Watchawin," Domingo shows a string of short videos to the studio participant and online viewers and later asks them to recall details and elements about what had just been played.

"Watchawin" is a test of one’s attention to detail and observation skills. Up to P60,000 each week are up for grabs for eagle-eyed online KaTroPIEs who answer correctly using their devices.

The new game show will premiere September 11, Monday, at 8:15 p.m. on PIE channel.

