Lovi Poe during her last taping day for 'Batang Quiapo'

MNANIOLA -- Loyal viewers of the nightly primetime action-series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" were caught off-guard Thursday when Mokang, the character of Lovi Poe, sacrificed her life and took the bullet to save Coco Martin’s character Tanggol.

The raging bullet fired by Irma Adlawan's villainous character Olga went straight to Mokang’s head causing her to bleed and die right on the spot next to Tanggol’s arms.

Social media was abuzz with reactions as viewers were shocked. Some were saying "it wasn’t a dream sequence anymore" and that the death was for real. Poe effortlessly trended on social media site X as the hottest topic on primetime television.

ABS-CBN News was exclusively invited to catch the behind-the-scenes of Poe’s last taping day with the team of "Batang Quiapo."

“Yes! Last taping day ko na 'to," she said.

This project that was conceptualized back in 2022 and was launched in February 2023, holds a special place in Poe’s heart, which was why she agreed to do the series.

“It’s my first time to be part of the show that represents my father's name so I'm really grateful to have been part of it and sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa friendships at mga relationships na nabuo dito,” she said.

The Mokang and Tanggol tandem was quickly and easily embraced by the series’ followers. Proof of that are the numbers of concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live during the special moments of these characters -- like their cat-and-mouse relationship during the beginning, how their romance blossomed, up to their first dance, first kiss, all the way up to those numerous unimaginable struggles they went through.

“I have nothing but beautiful memories but I think after a year I think it's time for me to open myself up again with sa mga bagong opportunities," Poe said.

The actress is looking forward to working on new projects after she exits from "Batang Quiapo."

'But she was quick to quash speculations that she might be on the family way and that's why she’s getting off the series.

“No. First, I need to do it and have my husband around to do it to be able to be pregnant," she said.