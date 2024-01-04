Lovi Poe. Screenshot from Dreamscape Entertainment's Facebook page.

MANILA — Actress Lovi Poe hopes for the best for the team of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" even after her character Mokang's departure aired Thursday.

Mokang was shot by Olga (Irma Adlawan) while trying to save Tanggol (Coco Martin). Tanggol and Mokang are trying to escape from Ramon (Christopher de Leon).

In a 7-minute clip, Poe thanked her role for helping her let loose while acting.

"Gusto kong magpasalamat kay Mokang for teaching me to let loose, yung character ni Mokang ang na-portray ko na nag-let go ako at naging masiyahin," the actress said.

"Nagpapasalamat ako for giving me that feeling of being free," she added.

Poe expressed her gratitude for being part of a project inspired by her father's work, the late Fernando Poe Jr.

"It’s the first time na nakasama ako sa isang proyekto that represents my dad. Being part of this means the world to me," she said.

While leaving the team, for now, Poe prayed for guidance to Martin stressing that the show is in good hands.

"Also Papa I also pray that you guide and bestow, Coco — your powers, he has it all now and I know Papa your legacy is in great hands," she said.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

WATCH THE FULL SCENE HERE: