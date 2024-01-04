'Batang Quiapo': Mokang shot while trying to save Tanggol

Tanggol (Coco Martin) cries after Mokang (Lovi Poe) was shot while trying to save him. Screen grab from Kapamilya Online Live.

Viewers of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” were left guessing the fate of Mokang (Lovi Poe) after she was shot while trying to save Tanggol (Coco Martin) in the teleserye’s latest episode.

Tanggol, Mokang, and Bubbles (Ivana Alawi) were fighting against Ramon (Christopher de Leon) and his men, when Olga (Irma Adlawan) tried to take advantage of the situation to get her revenge.

Just as Olga was about to shoot Tanggol, Mokang saw her and ran towards Tanggol, getting hit in the process.

The episode ended with Tanggol crying over Mokang, while Olga escaped after her failed attempt.

Shortly after the episode aired, Dreamscape Entertainment posted a teaser video showing Tanggol burying Mokang's body.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

