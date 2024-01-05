‘Batang Quiapo’: Tanggol vows revenge as he lays Mokang to rest

Tanggol weeps as he buried the body of Mokang. Screen grab from Kapamilya Online Live

Tanggol (Coco Martin) vowed to avenge the death of Mokang (Lovi Poe) after she took a bullet intended for him.

On Friday’s episode of “FPJ's Batang Quiapo”, Tanggol and Bubbles (Ivana Alawi) took Mokang’s body and escaped from Ramon (Christopher de Leon) and his men.

He then brought Mokang to a church, where he questioned everything that happened to him, including the death of the woman he loved the most.

Fearing that they might be apprehended by cops if they bring Mokang’s body to a hospital, Tanggol decided to bury her instead.

Meanwhile, Ramon and his family were preparing to leave the mansion to move into their new house.

Although he saw traces of blood in the area where they encountered Tanggol and Bubbles, Ramon was unaware of what actually happened to his wife.

Poe earlier revealed that she is leaving the show.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.