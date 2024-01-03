Photo from Jhong Hilario's Instagram page

"It's Showtime" host and actor Jhong Hilario, along with his wife Maia and their daughter Zarina, had a nerve-wracking experience as they felt the tremors of an earthquake while staying in Osaka, Japan.

Recounting the harrowing moments, Hilario shared their journey of being on the 22nd floor of their hotel when the quake struck unexpectedly.

“Nasa 22nd floor kami kaya ramdam na ramdam namin and talagang nakita namin 'yung umuga 'yung buong building. Nakuhanan ko din ng video 'yung pag-uga makikita mo doon sa video na gusto talaga bumaba ni Maia," he said.

"Sabi ko, hindi gagana talaga 'yung elevator 'pag ganyan eh. Saka mahirap 'pag nai-stuck ka sa elevator, hindi ka makakalabas na. 'Pag nag-stairs naman kami, sobrang taas eh meron kaming dalang bata," he added.

The earthquake, while not centered in Osaka, brought forth strong vibrations that left the family shaken. Hilario's immediate reaction was that it must be a severe one.

Concerned for their safety, they decided to evacuate their room and head downstairs. However, as they made their way down, they noticed that people on the ground were walking normally, seemingly unaffected by the earthquake.

"Noong medyo humina, lumabas kami and then tinignan namin kung may mga nagbabaan, wala. Mayroon kaming nakitang room service, tinanong namin. [Sabi ko] 'There’s an earthquake.' Sabi [niya], 'Oh yeah, it's normal.' So sa kanila parang normal na," he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Hilario expressed gratitude for the safety of his family. "Nakakatakot din kasi may tsunami warning daw, pero at least safe kami," he said.