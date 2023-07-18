Kapamilya actor Jhong Hilario shared Tuesday in an Instagram post a wholesome moment with his daughter Sarina - their first father-daughter duet.

The two sang the classic "Aladdin" song, "A Whole New World."

Some parts of the video also featured the two-year-old Sample Princess wanting to dance instead of singing.

The post was captioned with a hashtag #SamplePrincess, a nod to Jhong being dubbed as the "Sample King" during his stint as a judge in the noontime show "It's Showtime."

Netizens and some celebrities praised the two for their adorable performance.

