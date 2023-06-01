MANILA -- Netizens could not help but gush over Jhong Hilario's two-year-old daughter Sarina.

On Tuesday, Hilario uploaded a video of him and his daughter singing Frank Sinatra's classic "Fly Me to the Moon" on Instagram which earned warm reactions from netizens and even celebrities.

"Aayyyyy ang cute and alam nya talaga yung Fly me to the Moon," Jaya wrote about the video.

"OMG! Adorable!!! At nasa tono na!!!," singer Jed Madela shared.

"napaka cute hehehehe," Angeline Quinto reacted.

Hilario welcomed his daughter with Maia Azores in March 2021.

The actor-dancer and TV host even took a break from “It’s Showtime” to focus on her daughter amid the pandemic.