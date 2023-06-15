Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Actor-dancer and TV host Jhong Hilario is one proud son as he finally fulfilled his parents dream for him to finish his studies.

Hilario, one of "It's Showtime" hosts, earned a degree in Political Science from the Arellano University.

On his graduation day, the actor beamed with pride and happiness as he finished magna cum laude.

Hilario, dubbed as "Jhong Sampol" because of his dance moves in "Showtime," is also known for his TV and movie projects, including the hit series "Mara Clara."

Hilario, who used to be with the Streetboys and acted in the movies "Muro Ami," "D' Anothers", and "Dekada '70", is a councilor of Makati's first district.

