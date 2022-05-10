Jhong Hilario wins 3rd term as Makati councilor

MANILA -- Actor-politician and "It's Showtime" host Jhong Hilario has won his third term as councilor of Makati City's first district.

With 100 percent of the votes counted, Hilario won the race with 121,111 votes. This was based on complete election returns transmitted as of 9:17 a.m., May 10.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng patuloy na nagmamahal at sumusuporta. Patuloy po ang pagseserbisyo ng Hilario. 🙏💜 #HilarioCares #TeamUnited," Hilario wrote in an Instagram post.

Hllario also topped the 2016 and 2019 city council elections — a record, according to his manager, director Chito Roño in a recent interview with ABS-CBN News.

“We are all very proud of him and what he has become as a public servant,” Roño told ABS-CBN News, referring to Hilario’s long-time friends, Vhong Navarro and the Streetboys dancers.

Hilario previously credited his father, former Makati City councilor Virgilio Hilario Sr., as his main inspiration to run for public office.

The younger Hilario was last seen in his long-time regular show “It’s Showtime” and as one of the contestants of the third season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” at the height of the pandemic in 2021. He took a leave from both shows to focus on caring for his family.