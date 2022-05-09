MANILA – “It’s Showtime” host Jhong Hilario appeared on his way to a third term as an elected official, based on partial, unofficial results of the Philippine election early Tuesday.

At 94.63% local votes transmitted as of 12:32 a.m., Hilario ranked first in the race for city council seats in the first district of Makati.

He was also the topnotcher in the 2016 and 2019 city council elections — a record, according to his manager, director Chito Roño.

“We are all very proud of him and what he has become as a public servant,” Roño told ABS-CBN News, referring to Hilario’s long-time friends, Vhong Navarro and the Streetboys dancers.

Hilario thanked supporters of his electoral bid.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng suporta niyo para sa akin. Sobrang saya ng pakiramdam na patuloy akong minamahal ng mga mamamayan ng Makati,” he told ABS-CBN News Monday night. “Umasa kayo na patuloy ang aking tunay na pagsesrbisyo.”

Hilario previously credited his father, former Makati City councilor Virgilio Hilario Sr., as his main inspiration to run for public office.

The younger Hilario was last seen in his long-time regular show “It’s Showtime” and as one of the contestants of the third season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” at the height of the pandemic in 2021. He took a leave from both shows to focus on caring for his family.