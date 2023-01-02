Kim Jisoo. Instagram: @sooyaa__

Kim Jisoo is the latest member of K-pop girl group Blackpink to launch her personal YouTube channel.

Jisoo launched "Happy Jisoo 103%" early Tuesday, in time for her 27th birthday.

Jisoo also posted her first video on the channel, a personal vlog of her time in London, one of the European stops of Blackpink’s world tour.

“I promised to film a vlog for this Europe tour. I don’t know if I’ll be able to use it filming it like this, but I’ll try filming whenever I can,” Jisoo said at the start of the video.

Aside from filming inside the gym, Jisoo also shared some of the places and restaurants she visited in London.

Fellow Blackpink member Lisa also joined Jisoo while she took pictures with the Christmas decorations in London.

Jisoo likewise informed her subscribers and viewers that all the profit from her channel will be donated to those in need.

The launch of Jisoo’s channel came just a day after YG Entertainment announced that she will make her solo debut.

With the launch of Jisoo's channel, all members of Blackpink — which also includes Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — have their respective YouTube channels.

The group is set to play at the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26, as part of the group's ongoing "Born Pink" concert tour.

Outside of Outside of music, Jisoo has ventured into acting, debuting through a cameo role in the 2015 series "The Producers."

In 2021, Jisoo landed her first leading role in the drama "Snowdrop."

