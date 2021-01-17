Blackpink’s Jennie launches YouTube channel on birthday

In celebration of her 25th birthday, Jennie Kim of the K-pop group Blackpink launched Saturday her own YouTube channel, which amassed a million subscribers in just a day.
Jennie also posted her first video on the channel, where she sang a cover of “When Will My Life Begin?” from the Disney movie “Tangled” while giving fans a glimpse of her life at home.
“I was thinking what I should do for my birthday and I decided to turn on my camera to share my daily life and exciting things,” Jennie said in Korean.
Jennie thanked Blackpink fans, called “Blinks,” “for wishing me the best birthday I ever had.”
“I hope to see you guys soon,” she said.
Blackpink, one of South Korea’s most successful girl groups, is set to hold an online concert on January 31.
