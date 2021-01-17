Blackpink’s Jennie launches YouTube channel on birthday

Jennie Kim. Instagram: @jennierubyjane

In celebration of her 25th birthday, Jennie Kim of the K-pop group Blackpink launched Saturday her own YouTube channel, which amassed a million subscribers in just a day.

Jennie also posted her first video on the channel, where she sang a cover of “When Will My Life Begin?” from the Disney movie “Tangled” while giving fans a glimpse of her life at home.

“I was thinking what I should do for my birthday and I decided to turn on my camera to share my daily life and exciting things,” Jennie said in Korean.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Jennie thanked Blackpink fans, called “Blinks,” “for wishing me the best birthday I ever had.”

“I hope to see you guys soon,” she said.

Blackpink, one of South Korea’s most successful girl groups, is set to hold an online concert on January 31.

:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: