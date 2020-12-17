Blackpink postpones online concert due to COVID-19 regulations

Blackpink. Photo courtesy of Netflix

It looks like Blinks will have to wait a little bit longer to see new performances from their favorite girl group.

Blackpink announced Thursday it postponed its online concert for over a month to comply with the South Korean government’s stricter regulations against COVID-19 as the country continued to experience a spike in cases.

The concert, titled “The Show,” has been moved to January 31 from December 27, Jisoo said in a video posted on the group’s official Twitter page.

“In order to comply with the Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, unfortunately, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Show,’” she said.

Main dancer Lisa said the girls wanted to give fans “some sort of comfort during these difficult times” through the concert.

“But the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone taking part in ‘The Show’ so in order to make sure that we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone ‘The Show,’” main vocalist Rosé added.

At the end of the video, Jennie thanked medical workers and “all the people who are working very hard to disinfect, quarantine and prevent the [spread of] disease.”

On Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

So far, six K-pop idols are known to have contracted the disease: Bitto, Kogyeol and Xiao from the boy group Up10tion; Sihyeon and Yiren from the girl group Everglow; and soloist Kim Chungha.

