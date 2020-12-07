K-pop star Chungha tests positive for COVID-19

Kim Chungha. Instagram: @chungha_official

South Korean singer Kim Chungha has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest K-pop idol to be infected with the respiratory illness as the country continued to experience a resurgence in cases.

Chungha’s agency, MNH Entertainmnet, announced Monday that the 24-year-old artist had contracted the new coronavirus, according to a report by English-language K-pop news site Soompi.

The singer also confirmed the news in a post on her official fan café, Soompi reported.

“I tried to be careful, but I guess it wasn’t enough. I was also urgently notified today and just found out. I’ll return again and promote in good health,” Chungha said in her fan café post, as reported by Soompi.

MNH Entertainment added that Chungha halted all of her promotional activities and is undergoing self-quarantine.

Last Nov. 27, Chungha released a video for “Dream of You,” a pre-release single from her upcoming album “Querencia,” which is scheduled to drop in January.

In late November, Bitto of the boy band Up10tion was found positive for COVID-19 after he appeared on weekend music shows, prompting other K-pop groups to undergo testing. His bandmate, Kogyeol, also tested positive for the disease.

Sihyeon and Yiren of the six-piece girl group Everglow also recently tested positive for the respiratory illness.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 631 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nine months, prompting government officials to impose heightened social distancing rules in and around the capital Seoul.

