Bitto of K-pop group Up10tion tests positive for COVID-19 after appearing on weekend music shows

K-pop singer Bitto from the South Korean boy band Up10tion has tested positive for Covid-19, his agency Top Media announced on Monday.

The agency said that after Bitto appeared on the Music Core and Inkigayo television music programmes on Saturday and Sunday, he was told he had been in close contact with a confirmed case. A test for Covid-19 then came back positive.

Members of other K-pop groups, including new girl group Aespa and boy band NCT also appeared on the programmes and are now being tested.

“Our agency artists, staff and employees who crossed paths or came into contact with Bitto are being tested for Covid-19, and we will take quarantine measures according to instructions by health authorities,” Top Media said in a statement.

“Up10tion’s following scheduled activities have all been cancelled, and once again we will do our best to take care of our artists and manage sanitation for Covid-19.”

Up10tion – which is pronounced “up tension” and is an acronym for “Unbelievable Perfect 10 members Teenager Idol Open Now” – were formed by Top Media in 2015. They debuted with 10 members but now have seven active performers: Bitto, Hwanhee, Xiao, Kogyeol, Sunyoul, Kuhn and Gyujin.

After seeing initial success against the coronavirus, South Korea is now fighting to contain a resurgence in cases, with the country’s daily new infections climbing by more than 400 over four straight days.