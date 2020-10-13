Blackpink says bond 'stronger' after shooting documentary

South Korean girl group Blackpink. Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA — They already treat each other like family, but after working for a documentary, the members of Blackpink said they had developed a "stronger" bond.

"While we were shooting the film, I believe we're able to bring out some of the more playful, girly aspects of ourselves and I think that made our bond and relationship stronger," member Jennie said Tuesday at a virtual press conference.

Netflix is set to release on Wednesday "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky," which would follow the formation and rise to fame of the South Korean girl group.

Since the documentary aimed to show a more "honest side" of Blackpink, the members got to have more "heart-to-heart" conversations, said Jisoo.

"Through very genuine and honest conversations, we were able to get to know each other even deeper and I think we realized just how much we mean to each other," she said.

But even before the documentary, they already felt like sisters, having grown up with each other as trainees, Jennie said.

"We were together since we were teenagers and now we are in our 20s and we were able to see each other grow and we were able to share all the emotions in the world throughout this journey. So of course we are like family," she said.

It was also during their trainee years when the members were able to overcome their cultural differences.

"When we were trainees, we were able to talk a lot with each other and we find that... our goals would be the same amongst all of us," Jennie said.

"Since then we were able to hang around with each other and be confident of one another," she added.

Blackpink's members come from different countries, with Rosé having been raised in Australia before passing an audition for YG Entertainment, the talent agency that formed the group.

Jennie, meanwhile, was born in South Korea but moved to New Zealand as a child for her studies.

Main dancer Lisa joined the agency after passing an audition in her native Thailand. She is also YG Entertainment's first foreign idol.

Future goals

Asked about their future goals, Jisoo said the group wanted to continue to challenge themselves.

"Because music has now become a very extended form of art, we want to be able to provide the best of that to all of our fans," she said.

Jisoo added that she hoped the Blackpink members would still be together in the next decade.

"In 10 years, hopefully we will still be Blackpink, the way we always have been but also I think I can imagine ourselves talking about what other new things to do together," she said.

Just this week, Blackpink reached a new milestone after its first full-lenghth Korean album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, the highest-charting record by an all-female group since 2008.