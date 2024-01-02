Topacio's Borracho Films bares lineup for 2024

Lawyer and film producer Ferdinand Topacio (left) with 'Spring in Prague' lead stars Paolo Gumabao and Czech actress Sara Sandeva during a media conference

MANILA -- On the first day of 2024, the team from Borracho Films, led by lawyer-producer Ferdinand Topacio, was set to leave for the Czech Republic to continue filming scenes for the romantic-comedy, “Spring in Prague.”

“Tuloy na tuloy na ito,” Topacio told ABS-CBN News. “We will fly to Prague on January 1. Ganu’n talaga because trabaho ito. We already have visas, we already exchanged euros, we booked accommodations na.”

The 13-member entourage to Prague includes actor Paolo Gumabao and Russian artist Elena Koslova. The film will be directed by Lester Dimaranan from a screenplay award-winning writer Eric Ramos.

Gumabao’s leading lady, Sara Sandeva, is based in the Czech Republic. She was born in Macedonia, but her family moved to the Czech Republic when she was only two years old.

In January 2023, Sandeva visited Manila and was introduced as Gumabao’s leading lady in “Spring in Prague.” She was able to film scenes in Puerto Galera to showcase what the Philippines has to offer, as well as in Tagaytay.

Filming “Spring in Prague” in the capital city of the Czech Republic will start first week of January. The release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Philippines and the Czech Republic.

The entourage will be away for 15 days and will be treated to a four-day side trip to Vienna, Austria for the success of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told,” that won second best film in the 2022 Gabi ng Parangal.

“Mamasapano” was also successfully streamed on Netflix last December 1 and stayed 18 days on the Top 10 most viewed film on the platform. On its first day, “Mamasapano” entered Netflix strongly at No. 3.

“Nagulat kaming lahat with that reception to our film,” said Topacio. “We didn’t expect it to be trending on its first day.”

Topacio cannot be happier that his films are starting to cater to an international audience. No wonder, the forthcoming “Spring in Prague” includes foreign stars.

The Santo Niño de Praga will also be highlighted in the film.

After the filming of “Spring in Prague,” the project will go through its post-production before a definite playdate will be announced.

Others in the cast of “Spring in Prague” are Marco Gomez, Tori Topacio, Keannha Reyes and Essel Ponce.

Before the Borracho Films entourage leaves for Prague, Topacio and director Easy Ferrer did a scene-by-scene evaluation of their new script “One Dinner a Week,” which will pair for the first time Edu Manzano and Ritz Azul, her comeback film.

Ferrer earlier wrote the screenplay of Borracho Films’ second release, “Deception” (2022), which starred Claudine Barretto and Mark Anthony Fernandez, and directed by Joel Lamangan.

Topacio also announced two new scripts -- Troy Espiritu’s political thriller “Pain,” and Eric Ramos’ romantic story “To the Moon.”

A Plaza Miranda bombing story is also being offered to Topacio, he said. “Period na ‘yan so it will surely be a little expensive,” he said.

Borracho Films also takes pride in opening its new corporate office in Quezon City, with Dennis Arce as its talent development director.