Gerald Santos plays challenging role in 'Mamasapano'

MANILA -- Doing “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told” brought a number of challenges to actor-singer Gerald Santos, who essays Christopher Lalan, the lone survivor in the 54th Special Action Force (SAF).

“Our roles were really physically challenging,” Santos said. “We were wearing our soldier’s uniform in full battle gear. Gumapang kami, lumublob kami sa ilog. Nasa putikan kami.

“I did a war film before, documentary film, but ‘Mamasapano’ had a different challenge. It’s very fulfilling.”

Although this was not Santos’ first time to act in an action film, he is nonetheless thankful that he is given another challenging film project. In 2016, he did the docu-action-drama, “Emilio Jacinto: Utak ng Katipunan,” where he played the legendary national figure.

“That was also challenging, but not as challenging as ‘Mamasapano’,” Santos admitted. “This one [‘Mamasapano’] is a full-length movie. We shot in the middle of a corn field. The sun was scorching hot and we were in full battle gear.

“I couldn’t imagine what the SAF 44 went through. Napakahirap. The day after our shooting, ang sakit ng katawan namin. There were guys who passed out on the set. May mga nagka-diarrhea dahil sa hirap.”

The character that Santos is playing is very controversial, too. He really wanted to talk to Lalan before starting filming. “We went back to Baguio twice to try talk to him, but we were not given a chance,” he disclosed.

“I wanted to interview him about what happened. But maybe, he no longer wants to remember the trauma. I understood why he reacted that way.”

THREE YEARS TO FINISH

Produced by Borracho Films of lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, “Mamasapano,” which is an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), was completed in a span of nearly three years. They started gathering the cast late in 2019 then began principal photography in 2020.

“Our first shooting days were in October 2020, but that was stopped, so we started shooting again in April 2021,” Santos disclosed. “Last January 2022, we wrapped up shooting.”

Santos was the first choice for his character in “Mamasapano.” He did not replace any character in the film.

“I’m actually grateful that I’m being given opportunities in films right now and I would like to explore it more,” Santos said. “I was also surprised that it became a passion. My first love is singing, but acting is getting equally close.

“I really enjoy acting and I know I still have to learn a lot more in acting. I’m like a sponge and I want to absorb all the knowledge thrown to me. I’m also looking for growth in my acting. Because of films, I know that I will still grow more as an artist.”

Doing a film like “Mamasapano” is undoubtedly different than acting onstage. “Acting in films is very difficult,” Santos attested. “I did a film last year, ‘Deception,’ with director Joel Lamangan. I learned a lot from him.

“Pinipigil niya ako sa pag-arte in front of the camera. He would always remind me, ‘You’re not onstage. This is film.’ Masyado daw malaki ang acting ko. Ang movement at expression ko, dapat inner lang lahat.

“The adjustment was really hard, but right now, I’ve learned my lessons and I’m ready to apply it in the next film that I’m going to do.”

Doing a legacy film like “Mamasapano” made Santos proudest about his role. “This is a historical film,” he maintained. “I’m sure there are only a few like this film in the history of Philippine movies.

“I’m very happy, proud and grateful to be part of this historical film. This will become a classic project.”

RETURN TO 'SAIGON'

Although he has conquered the international stage when he played Thuy in “Miss Saigon” in the UK and the European tour from 2017 to 2019, Santos refuses to rest on his laurels. Late in 2019, he also did the Asian tour of “Sweeney Todd” with Lea Salonga.

“I still want to do and achieve a lot of things,” the 31-year-old Santos insisted. “I’m still relatively young. I want to cement my legacy as an artist. I want to solidify my body of work.”

Santos is set to leave for Denmark to do another run of “Miss Saigon” at the Det Ny Theater in Copenhagen. He needs to speak and sing in Danish. The musical will run from February to June 2023.

He is spending the holidays away from his family. “I cannot spend Christmas and New Year here in Manila,” he said. Obviously, he cannot pass up the opportunity to be seen on the international stage anew.

At the start of his “Miss Saigon” performance back in 2017, Santos was very intimidated. “My fellow performers, they were all good,” he said. “They really invested a lot of their time in studying the roles they are playing.

“I worked with performers who obtained their doctorate degree at the Vienna International Music School. Who wouldn’t get intimidated with them? But Filipino performers like us, we are never behind in our talent.

“When we’re onstage, we’re equal with our foreign counterparts or even greater than them. It can be intimidating, but that’s our pride that we can perform alongside them. Nakakasabay talaga tayo. Kaya pa natin silang lampasan.”

Related video: