Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — After a successful stint as Thuy in the 2019 run of “Miss Saigon” in the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, Gerald Santos is returning anew in the musical in Denmark.

“I am just happy to be representing our country again and showing our talent! I’m also thankful to Cameron Mackintosh and the ‘Miss Saigon’ Denmark production for considering me again,” Santos told ABS-CBN News Thursday in Quezon City. “I actually auditioned for the part by sending an audition video.”

The biggest hurdle this time is learning how to speak and sing in Danish, shared Santos, who had to sing a Danish nursery rhyme to impress the producers. “It’s one the most difficult languages to learn,” said Santos, who played the role in more than 500 performances before the pandemic.

His first “Miss Saigon” stint was a turning point in the career of the former singing champion. He already considered staying longer in Europe, which offered brighter prospects — until the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

“I just want to enjoy this more and who knows what will happen next?” said Santos, who is hopeful for other career turns upon his return to Europe. “Puwede kong balikan ‘yung mga dati kong pinag-audition-an sa theater now that the pandemic is easing.”

Santos leaves Manila late this year for the February-June 2023 run of “Miss Saigon” at the Det Ny Teater in Copenhagen, reputed as Denmark’s biggest theater company producing Broadway and international shows.

Meantime, Santos is also set to reprise his role as Doctor Willie Ong in “I WILL: The Musical” on October 14 at the Metropolitan Theater under the direction of Antonino Rommel Ramilo, who also wrote the libretto. Santos will share the stage with fellow “Miss Saigon” graduate Ima Castro, as well as Roeder Camañag and Krizza Neri.

Santos is also part of the upcoming movie “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told,” where he plays the lone survivor in the SAF44 tragedy.