MANILA – It is not polite to ask people about their personal lives, especially if you do not know each other personally, Maxene Magalona advised the public.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Magalona addressed some people who have been asking about her personal life on social media.

“Even if you DO know them, you should give them space and wait for them to open up to you instead of prying and wanting to invade their privacy,” the actress said.

While she is a public figure, Magalona noted that it doesn’t mean celebrities owe their private stories to the public.

“We all have the right to choose when and who we will share our stories with,” she said.

The daughter of the late rap icon Francis M said social media should be a safe space where anyone can express themselves healthily and authentically, “choosing only what we want to share.”

“Gossip is a form of energy leak. It’s better to spend your energy praying rather than gossiping. Inner peace is achieved when we focus on ourselves and not on the lives of others. God is love,” Magalona said.

“If you’re wondering why I am happy and at peace, it’s because I strengthen my connection to God everyday. I even sing to Him when I’m overflowing with gratitude.”

Telling people to not come to her page for gossip, Magalona said: “Come to my page for God.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES