Maxene Magalona writes message to God on her birthday

MANILA -- Actress Maxene Magalona shared her message to God as she celebrated her birthday on Monday, November 23.

"Dear God, Thank You so much for adding another beautiful year to my life. You are the reason for my being and I sincerely apologize for letting my worldly distractions get in the way of my spiritual devotion. Thank You for all the trials, difficulties and hardships that I’ve experienced and have caused me to get lost in darkness to be able to find my way back to You. I’ve searched high and low for happiness and chased so many different kinds of pleasures but it was only in You that I found inner peace and immeasurable joy," Magalona wrote.

"Today, I wish for healing, harmony and happiness for the whole world. Please watch over our families and friends in the Philippines and protect our loved ones from harm. I humbly ask that You continue to bless our country and the rest of the world during these difficult times. May all beings be free from pain and suffering and may You help and heal those who need it most. I pray that You continue to guide me and my husband @robmananquil on our journey and give us more strength and wisdom to be able to serve You even more. I know I am not perfect and I do not strive to be but I am confident that Your love is and it is the only thing that I will ever need in this life. Amen. Love, Maxene."

Magalona also thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her special day. She also encourage those who want to share her some love to donate to her chosen charities.

Magalona's husband, Rob Mananquil also took to social media to share his birthday message for the actress.

"You are a diamond in the rough, my love, so tough. Maybe you’ll get scratched through this dark mess but remember, your sparkle will never shine any less. Stay tough and don’t ever try to hide your shine," he wrote. "I am so proud of you. I love you, regardless."

Magalona and Mananquil tied the knot in a beach wedding in January 2018.

