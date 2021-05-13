Maxene Magalona reveals lockdown forced her to face sadness, fear

After spending time in Bali, Indonesia, actress Maxene Magalona returned to the Philippines and found herself in a strict lockdown which eventually led her to sit with discomfort.

On Instagram, Magalona opened up about her first experience of being in quarantine, explaining that she was free to roam around in Bali before.

Upon her return to Manila, the actress said she tried to go through her days as normally as she could, scheduling all her activities that would keep her busy.

"Being the 'strong independent woman' that I am, I was determined to keep the situation under control," Magalona stated.

However, things did not go according to plan as her body started to collapse, with the actress experiencing migraine a week after she arrived in the Philippines.

Magalona said she felt frustrated with losing control over things, beginning to get emotional and allowing herself to cry.

"I just allowed them to come. Gradually, the emotions that I had been keeping bottled up inside of me for God knows how long started to surface," she said.

Magalona went on to share how she would usually deny what she was feeling back in her younger years. She admitted going to parties and drinking alcoholic drinks to numb herself from feelings of anxiety, pain, or fear.

However, due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Magalona was left with no choice but to face discomfort.

This time, the actress acknowledged what she was going through despite being terrified by it so she could hold space for her emotions.

"I've built a wall around my heart for so long, trying to be tough and protect myself from becoming vulnerable, only to find out that it takes true strength and courage to feel all my feelings," she said.

While she was hesitant to post or send sad photos, Magalona realized that she needed to be honest with herself and honored all her emotions in order to live in truth.

"We must allow ourselves to feel all our emotions and not just the 'good' ones, because we wouldn't even know what 'good' feels like if not for what makes us feel 'bad,'" she added.

Magalona returned to the country last March, after a year of being based in Bali where she strengthened her relationship with God alongside her husband, Rob Mananquil.

