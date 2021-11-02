MANILA – Maxene Magalona admitted she found herself at a crossroad during this pandemic and thought of quitting showbiz and just focus on being a yoga and meditation instructor.

“Dumating talaga 'yung question na 'yun sa akin na if ever man I was at a point in my life where I was telling myself, if ever hindi na ako magkaroon ulit ng offers sa pag-aartista, okay lang sa akin. Tanggap ko kumbaga,” she said during the virtual conference for “Viral Scandal,” as quoted by Push.

Magalona said she’s at a stage in her life right now where she is learning to do her work but also surrendering to God’s plan.

“Nung time na 'yun, wala sa isip ko 'yung magkaka-offer ba ako or ano. I wasn’t really pressuring myself or I wasn’t thinking about it,” she said.

It just so happened that a role in “Viral Scandal” was offered to her and she saw it as a blessing.

“Sabi ko, ‘Wow, feeling ko parang meant to be.’ So sabi ko nung time na 'yun, hindi ko tatanggihan kasi blessing and at the same time feeling ko it was a sign from God that kailangan ko ipagpatuloy ito and I really do love acting,” she said.

The upcoming Kapamilya series “Viral Scandal” promises to tackle social issues, particularly the impact of social media on people's lives.

Based on the official trailer released Tuesday, “Viral Scandal” follows the story of Rica (Charlie Dizon), who is caught in a sensitive viral video.

Aside from the scandal itself, the upcoming show will dig deeper into several issues which they hope will resonate with Filipino viewers.

Produced by RCD Narratives, “Viral Scandal” will also feature Jake Cuenca, Joshua Garcia, Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Aya Fernandez, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

“Viral Scandal” will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).