Man crushed to death by 'telescopic' urinal in London

LONDON—A man was crushed to death by a "telescopic" urinal in central London on Friday, despite the efforts of ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters.

Police said they were called at around 1310 GMT to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, in the heart of London's West End, the city's theatre district.

The man is believed to have been working on a "telescopic urinal" when he became trapped, police said.

"We're sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene," Metropolitan Police tweeted.

Telescopic urinals are pop-up facilities that remain underground during the day but rise to street level at night to cater to those out in the city.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters had been called to a person trapped below street level underneath a hydraulic urinal.

"Firefighters worked with partner agencies and used a winch to free him. He was left in the care of London Ambulance Service and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the scene.