House approves 2025 Budget | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
House approves 2025 Budget
House approves 2025 Budget
Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 11:08 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 25, 2024 11:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Budget Hearing
|
2025 budget
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.