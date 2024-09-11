House plans to cut P1 billion from OVP's proposed 2025 budget: Castro | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House plans to cut P1 billion from OVP's proposed 2025 budget: Castro
House plans to cut P1 billion from OVP's proposed 2025 budget: Castro
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 11, 2024 11:46 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Office of the Vice President
|
France Castro
|
Sara Duterte
|
OVP 2025 budget
|
House of Representatives
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.