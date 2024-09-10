House panel defers approval of OVP's 2025 budget anew | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House panel defers approval of OVP's 2025 budget anew

House panel defers approval of OVP's 2025 budget anew

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 10, 2024 02:45 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
OVP
|
House
|
Office of the Vice President
|
Sara Duterte
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.