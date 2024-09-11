Sara Duterte claims House budget hearings are ‘scripted’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Sara Duterte claims House budget hearings are ‘scripted’

Sara Duterte claims House budget hearings are ‘scripted’

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 11, 2024 12:47 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
OVP
|
House of Representatives
|
2025 budget
|
national budget
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.