Marcos certifies 2025 national budget bill as urgent | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos certifies 2025 national budget bill as urgent

Marcos certifies 2025 national budget bill as urgent

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
2025 budget
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.