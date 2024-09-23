Roque’s daughter files writ of amparo petition vs. House quad comm | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Roque’s daughter files writ of amparo petition vs. House quad comm

Roque’s daughter files writ of amparo petition vs. House quad comm

Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 23, 2024 06:43 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Harry Roque
|
write of amparo
|
House of Representatives
|
House quad comm
|
ABSNews
|
POGO
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.