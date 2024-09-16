House now considers Harry Roque a 'fugitive' — lawmaker | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House now considers Harry Roque a 'fugitive' — lawmaker
House now considers Harry Roque a 'fugitive' — lawmaker
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 16, 2024 11:22 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Johnny Pimentel
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Harry Roque
|
House quad committee
|
fugitive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.