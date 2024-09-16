House now considers Harry Roque a 'fugitive' — lawmaker | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House now considers Harry Roque a 'fugitive' — lawmaker

House now considers Harry Roque a 'fugitive' — lawmaker

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Johnny Pimentel
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Harry Roque
|
House quad committee
|
fugitive
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.